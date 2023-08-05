We wonder if after the coup, Niger could become the scene of an international war with an eventual intervention by ECOWAS and the possible entry into combat by countries like Mali and Burkina Faso. We are also struck by whether each new criminal charge against former President Donald Trump brings him closer to returning to the White House. Finally, we open the debate on the events that have marked the first year of the government of President Gustavo Petro in Colombia.

#Week #World #international #war #Niger