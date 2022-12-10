It was an intense week for Peru after the dismissal of Pedro Castillo and the coming to power of Dina Boluarte. Argentina also had a political shock, as Cristina Fernández de Kirchner was sentenced to six years in prison and disqualified from holding public office. In this program we also talk about the President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelensky, who was chosen by Time magazine as the Person of the Year 2022, and Iranian women, recognized in the Heroes of the Year section.

To analyze these issues, in this edition of One Week in the World we talked with our guests:

– Inés Capdevila, journalist, editorial secretary of La Nación and correspondent for the newspaper El Mundo in the United States.

– Luz Elena Pereyra, journalist, host of the Tertulia Política program of the Sin Línea Mx medium and adviser on political communication.