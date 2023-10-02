In this edition of Una Semana en El Mundo we address the questions that remain open after the macro-operation of the Venezuelan public force against the criminal organization ‘Tren de Aragua’ in the Tocorón prison, the main center of operations of the gang. The Government claimed the operation as a success and claimed to have dismantled the organization. However, some members of the group escaped, including their leader, alias ‘Niño Guerrero’.

How and when did the members of the ‘Aragua Train’ escape? What impact did this operation have on the group’s structure? How far does its power reach in Latin America? We analyze it with our guests in this program:

– Jesús Martín Mendoza, radio and television journalist in Mexico.

– Ronna Rísquez, Venezuelan investigative journalist and author of the book ‘El Tren de Aragua. The gang that revolutionized organized crime in Latin America’.

On the other hand, we also comment on the causes and consequences of the closure of the border between Haiti and the Dominican Republic and we close with the prospects for the population leaving Nagorno-Karabakh.