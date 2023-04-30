This week, Colombia was in the spotlight: shortly after the end of the international summit on Venezuela in Bogotá, President Gustavo Petro requested the formal resignation of all his ministers to announce a restructuring of his cabinet. The ministerial renewal gave way to a break in government alliances with the traditional parties. We analyze this and other current issues in our program.

Join us in this edition of A Week in the World:

– Daniela Pastrana, journalist and director of piedepagina.mx

– Fausto Pretelin Muñoz, editor of the international section of El Economista.