This week, some international attention focused on the meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Joe Biden. A necessary visit to strengthen relations between the two countries. In this program we also talk about the celebration of the first four years of the Government of the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador; We also address the war in Ukraine, the increase in Covid-19 cases in some countries and the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Macron’s official visit to Biden was necessary to strengthen Franco-American relations, which had cooled after the announcement of the AUKUS treaty that left France out. At the meeting, both countries were united on issues such as NATO, European defense, the war in Ukraine; they have also improved their understanding of trade issues and are determined to compete with China in the new space race.

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, celebrated his four years in office with a march and a speech in the Zócalo in Mexico City. AMLO highlighted 110 achievements during his Administration in front of thousands of attendees. He also highlighted the 20% increase in the minimum wage, indicated that despite inflation the price of fuels did not increase and highlighted the increase in jobs. But issues such as security, the fight against cartels and Mexico’s international positioning continue to be a pending debt.

Meanwhile, in Ukraine, images of citizens trying to fight against the very low temperatures that are being recorded in the country were released throughout the week. Situation that they must face with a deficient gas, heating and electricity service, since the constant bombardments by Russian troops have affected the electrical infrastructure of the country.

And the cases of contagion by Covid-19 are increasing in several countries of the world, even new variants of the virus have been known. Peru is on alert due to the increase in cases, while the Ministry of Health affirmed that 8 million people have not received the fourth dose. Argentina has been showing an increase in cases of 50.4% for three consecutive weeks and in Colombia 3,252 new cases were reported in one week.

In this program we also talk about the Qatar 2022 World Cup, since the Latin American quota was reduced with the elimination of Costa Rica and Mexico. Argentina for its part triumphed and passed the group round, while Germany and Belgium, surprisingly, were left out.