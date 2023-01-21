This week was marked by instability in Peru due to clashes between protesters and police in the capital, Lima, and in the south of the country. President Dina Boluarte gave a message to the nation rejecting the violence of the protesters who in recent days traveled from the south of the country to the capital for the so-called “taking of Lima.” The protests are to demand the resignation of the president, the closure of Congress, a call for elections and a constitutional assembly.

#Week #World #crisis #Peru #escalates #Lima #ends #repression #building #fire