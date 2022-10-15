This week in the world was marked by the Russian offensive on Ukrainian cities, with attacks that left residential areas and infrastructure affected. In the United States, the commission investigating the events that occurred in the Capitol on January 6, 2021 made headlines. While in Iran, a month has passed since the arrest and death of the young Mahsa Amini. In this program we also talk about the different points of view in Latin America regarding the commemoration of October 12.

The bombing by Russia even reached kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, hitherto somewhat protected from Russian attacks. President Volodymyr Zelensky made an international call to help the country to have a better anti-aircraft defense system. Response that came from NATO and European countries such as Germany and France. Meanwhile in the Kremlin, Russian Federation Security Council Deputy Secretary Alexander Venediktov said Ukraine’s entry into NATO could spark a Third World War.

In the United States, several videos were released where senators are seen inside the Capitol on January 6, 2021, both Republicans and Democrats, talking on the phone, concerned about what was happening and claiming the handling given by the then president. Trump to the situation. Recently, the committee investigating the assault called former President Donald Trump to testify, who announced that he would respond to the committee, reiterated his idea of ​​alleged electoral fraud in the presidential elections, and called politicians “corrupt and mafia.”

October 13 marked the one month anniversary of the arrest of the young Iranian Mahsa Amini. Her death in police custody has sparked an unprecedented series of protests in Iran. Demonstrations to which sectors of society have joined to claim for economic conditions and demand more rights and freedoms. The Iranian government, without showing many signs of listening and reconciling, has responded with repression. More than a hundred people have died in the demonstrations.

On October 12, 1492, Christopher Columbus arrived on the American continent in his attempt to reach India. His arrival changed the history of America and the entire world and the consequences of it are still discussed today. This date is now commemorated in different ways depending on one’s perspective.

To address these issues in A Week in the World we spoke with:

– Cecilia Valenzuela, journalist and director of the newspaper Perú 21.

– Sofia Barruti, journalist and columnist on international issues for different Argentine media both on television and radio.

– Yohana Galviz Castro, journalist, master’s degree in international relations and international editor of the Blu Radio news service in Colombia.