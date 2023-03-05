This week Mexico witnessed massive protests in rejection of the so-called ‘Plan B’, an electoral reform promoted by the Government. On the other hand, the president of Colombia criticized the prison policy of the president of El Salvador, causing a strong clash on Twitter. While in a historic ruling, Panama refused to recognize equal marriage and finally, the Nicaraguan newspaper ‘La Prensa’ celebrated 97 years of foundation with all its newsroom in exile.

In this edition of A Week in the World we address these issues with the help of our guests:

-Gustavo Sierra, journalist and international policy analyst for ‘Infobae América’.

-Camilo Gómez, journalist from the world section of the Colombian newspaper ‘El Espectador’.

-Idilia Cedeño, editor of the Global section of the newspaper ‘Excélsior’ in Mexico.