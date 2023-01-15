In Peru, protests and brutal police repression have left more than 40 people dead in recent days. The country is trying to return to normality in the midst of a climate of rejection of the government of Dina Boluarte and the support of the ousted former president Pedro Castillo by a part of society. Congress approved the creation of a commission that should investigate the death of the citizens who participated in the demonstrations, mainly in the south of the country.

