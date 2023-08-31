In this edition of One Week in the World we review the possible causes of the accident of the aircraft in which Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Russian group of Wagner mercenaries, was transporting, and the consequences that this death brings for Russia’s political and military strategy. We also discuss the integration of six new countries into the BRICS bloc of developing economies, which promises to counterbalance the West.

#Week #World #Prigozhin #dead #Russias #military #structure #rearranged