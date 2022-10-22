This week in the world the current situation of political instability that the United Kingdom is going through after the resignation of Prime Minister Liz Truss was in the news, which opens the way for the election of a new British Prime Minister. A decision that could take Boris Johnson back to 10 Downing Street, although former Economy Minister Rishi Sunak and former Defense Minister Penny Mordaunt are also emerging for this position. What’s coming to the UK?

We address the topics that were in the news this week with our guests:

– Jesús Mesa, international affairs journalist.

– Carlos Chica, international affairs journalist and director of the podcast El Mundo en Rayos X of the National Radio of Colombia.

– Stefano Pozzebon, international journalist with extensive experience in correspondence. He is currently a freelance correspondent for the US network CNN for Colombia and neighboring countries such as Venezuela.