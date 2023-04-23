A sudden outbreak of violence in Sudan due to a dispute for power between an army general and the leader of a paramilitary group has left several dead, injured thousands and caused an exodus of the inhabitants of Khartoum, the capital. The world watches with suspicion the attempts to establish a ceasefire that fail to be prolonged and fears that a new crisis will appear in another part of Africa.
#Week #World #future #conflict #Sudan #violence
Sudan | The US managed to evacuate its diplomats from Sudan
The US Embassy staff and their families were evacuated by six military aircraft.United States has been allowed to evacuate his...
Leave a Reply