





32:49 A rescue team recovers the body of a woman who died in the earthquake in the town of Imi N’tala, outside Marrakech, Morocco, Tuesday, September 12, 2023. © AP – Mosa’ab Elshamy

Morocco was facing the consequences of the 6.8 magnitude earthquake, when Libya suffered an even deadlier natural disaster: Storm Daniel, which caused two dams to collapse. In both African Maghreb countries, the death toll is approaching 15,000. In other regions of the world, Asia continues to reconfigure, this time with the renewed alliance of North Korea and Russia. While in Latin America, the elected president of Guatemala, Bernardo Arévalo, suspended the transition of power due to the institutional struggle that does not cease.