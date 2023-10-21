In this broadcast of Una Semana en El Mundo we focus on analyzing what has happened and proposing what can happen after two weeks of this war between Israel and Hamas. We begin with our sights set on the United States, because, although we are talking about a war in the Middle East, the diplomatic battlefield extends to the White House. This Thursday, Joe Biden insisted that American leadership keeps the world together and that the security of Israel, as well as that of Ukraine, is also American security. In fact, the president used this argument to justify his request for $100 billion in aid for kyiv and Tel Aviv to a paralyzed congress.

We analyze how this demand from the American president, which includes humanitarian aid for Gaza, is understood after the veto that Washington imposed in the UN Security Council on the resolution that called for humanitarian pauses in the enclave. See also Moment of shock for passengers after landing What is expected of the international community in this war? We open the debate with: Alejandra Loucau, journalist and international policy analyst; Ofer Laszewicki, journalist specialized in international politics, correspondent in Israel and Palestine since 2016; Sonia Ramírez López, journalist and analyst at Radio Universidad Nacional de Colombia, and Cristóbal Vásquez, France 24 correspondent in Washington.

