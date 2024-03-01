In this program of A Week in The World we focus on the rhetorical escalation between Russia and NATO. We wonder if there is a possibility of a direct confrontation, following the words of the French president who “did not rule out” sending troops to Ukraine. However, both the Secretary General of NATO and its members, separately, were quick to distance themselves from the French president's comment. And Putin responded to the threat with another threat, that of nuclear escalation.

Throughout the program we also talk about Alexei Navalny's funeral in Moscow this Friday and the perception of his legacy in Ukraine and the rest of Europe. On the other hand, we address the attack by Israeli forces against civilians waiting for food in Gaza and finally the role that Iran maintains in the conflict and what impact the Iranian legislative elections may have on it.

For the analysis we have: Juan Dillon, international correspondent and analyst; Catalina Gómez Ángel, France 24 correspondent in Iran and special envoy to Ukraine, and Carlos Sanabria, international editor of Radio Nacional de Colombia.