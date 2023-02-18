Nicaragua made headlines this week for President Daniel Ortega’s decision to release 222 political prisoners, whose citizenship was withdrawn and they were later sent to the United States. In this program we also analyze the day of protests in Colombia for and against the measures of the leftist president Gustavo Petro and the new chapter of tension between China and the US over the controversy of the so-called “spy balloon”.

In this edition of A Week in the World we address these issues with the help of our guests:

– Ginevra Baffigo, international analyst for América Televisión and Canal N in Peru.

– Nicolay Abril, international journalist and head of broadcasting the news on the NTN24 network.