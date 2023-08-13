In Ecuador, violence escalated to an unprecedented level with the assassination of candidate Fernando Villavicencio. We wonder how this episode is going to mark the first round of the elections on August 20. On the same day, a crucial second round is held in Guatemala between Torres and Arévalo after the uncertainty unleashed by the judicial political framework that followed the first round. And before all that, Argentina is going to take the political temperature of the country with the PASO of August 13.

