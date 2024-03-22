In Una Semana en El Mundo we wonder what is behind the vetoes of ceasefire requests in Gaza, where Israel has caused the death of more than 32,000 people, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health. The US has vetoed three resolutions in the UN Security Council that called for a ceasefire in the enclave. However, this Friday, March 22, Washington presented its proposal for a cessation of hostilities, but it was China and Russia who used their veto rights against the resolution.

In this program we also talk about Javier Milei's 100 days in power in Argentina and the prospects for Haiti, where a transition plan is underway that does not include the armed gangs that control much of the territory.

For the analysis we have Federico Vázquez, director of 'Futurock' and host of the international politics program “A world of sensations”; with Karen Marón, correspondent in the Middle East and North Africa; Rafael Niño, international editor and head of broadcasting at 'City TV Noticias', and with Federico Cué Barberena, correspondent for 'France 24' in Jerusalem.