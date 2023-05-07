Thirty years have passed since the decision of the United Nations General Assembly to proclaim World Press Freedom Day, and Latin America continues to lead in this matter: different countries in the region are the scene of persecution of journalists, threats, murders, accusations and censorship, among other aspects. In this edition of Una Semana en el Mundo we take stock of the state of press freedom, especially among Latin American nations.

#Week #World #Freedom #press #risky #exercise #reporting #Latin #America