The fire at a migrant detention center in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, in northwestern Mexico, left 39 people dead and nearly 30 more injured. The conflagration was caused by the migrants themselves as a form of protest when they were informed of their imminent deportation. Now the criticism falls on the Mexican authorities and the tragic event once again evidenced the conditions to which migrants are subjected. We analyze it in this edition of A Week in the World.

