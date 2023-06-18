In this episode of A Week Around the World, we wonder what effects the criminal charges against Donald Trump, the first former US president to face federal charges, will have for the withholding and concealment of classified documents in his private residence. We also discuss why the Mediterranean Sea is the deadliest border in the world; We also address the rapprochement between the EU and Latin America and the rise of Chinese diplomacy.

