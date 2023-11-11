In this Una Semana en El Mundo program we focus on what factors are acting as containment mechanisms so that the conflict in the Gaza Strip has not escalated to the region for the moment. Since Israel declared war on Hamas for its October 7 attacks and launched a large-scale offensive against Gaza, threats of it spilling over into the Middle East have resonated, especially within the so-called Axis of Resistance.

The Axis of Resistance is a military and political alliance with an anti-Israel and anti-American position, driven mainly by Iran, with which Tehran seeks to expand its influence in the Middle East.

Syria, the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah, Shiite militias in Iraq and the Houthis in Yemen are also part of this pact. Although the majority of the members are Shiites, the Sunni movement Hamas and Islamic Jihad, both Palestinians, are also members of the group.

The Hezbollah leader declared that all scenarios are open and the Iranian Government has drawn several red lines that, however, Israel has crossed. We ask ourselves, could, or would, the so-called Axis of Resistance enter into open war with Israel?

We are joined for the debate by: Javier Martín, war correspondent; Ethel Bonet, Lebanon correspondent for France 24, and Natasha Niebieskikwiat, international journalist and analyst.