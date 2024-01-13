





32:17 Ecuador © France 24

In the first edition of the year of Una Semana en El Mundo we address Ecuador's war against organized crime. President Daniel Noboa decreed the state of Internal Armed Conflict on January 9, after a wave of attacks directed by drug traffickers from prisons to different parts of the territory. According to the authorities, under this emergency regime more than 320 people have been arrested accused of terrorism. We ask ourselves, what is the cost of this war on drug trafficking? On the other hand, we also analyze the relevance of the process in the International Court of Justice against Israel, accused of genocide against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. And, finally, we comment on the start of the Republican primaries in the United States with Donald Trump as the protagonist. For the analysis we have Javier Martín, war correspondent and international affairs journalist; with Inés Capdevila, journalist and editorial secretary of 'La Nación' in Argentina, and with Rodrigo Sedano, journalist for 'France 24' and our special envoy to Ecuador.