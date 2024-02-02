In this edition of Una Semana en El Mundo we analyze what is at stake in the February 4 elections in El Salvador. Almost certainly, Nayib Bukele will be re-elected as president of the country, despite the fact that the Constitution prohibits re-election. However, neither the legal controversy nor international criticism of human rights abuses in the war against gangs seems to weaken his popularity.

In the program we also address the progress of Israel's invasion of the Gaza Strip, which, according to Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, has a new objective: Rafah, where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are forcibly displaced.

Finally, we comment on the prospects for the war in Ukraine in the face of new European aid and the divisions between the commander general of the Armed Forces. and President Volodymyr Zelensky.

For the analysis we have María Albarrán, international journalist and analyst and associate director of Guidepost Solutions; with David Soler Crespo, journalist and founder of the media 'África Mundi', and with Luisa Cantú Ríos, journalist for public media in Mexico.