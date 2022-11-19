The former president of the United States, Donald Trump, announced his intention to reach the White House again. Trump is a candidate for the nomination for the Republican Party, a party with internal divisions and that carries the result of the midterm elections, which was not as expected. In this program we also talk about the world population, which exceeded 8,000 million inhabitants, we address the war in Ukraine and we analyze the controversial World Cup in Qatar 2022.

In this edition of A Week in the World we analyze the most outstanding topics of the last five days with the help of our guests:

– Raquel Godos, deputy director of America for the EFE news agency. She has been a correspondent in Washington, where she covered US politics.

– John Posse, lawyer, magister in journalism and expert in political and legal issues.

– Emilio Ordiz, journalist specializing in the European Union; He studies populism, Eurosceptic movements and geopolitics and writes for the analysis medium El Orden Mundial.

– Giselle Jácome, international journalist, multimedia producer, presenter and correspondent for The Voice of America.