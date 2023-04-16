The news this week was marked by the leaks of classified US intelligence documents through social networks. The documents, among other aspects, gave details of the strategy and aid plan for Ukraine and evidenced acts of espionage to allied countries. And although it has not yet been confirmed whether the information was manipulated or not, the leak already leaves many doubts about its impact on the war in Ukraine and the international relations of the White House.

We address this and other topics that were in the news this week with our guests: – Andrés Pascoe, journalist, editorial director of Cuestione.com – Iván Weissman, journalist, economist, political scientist, founder and editor of El Semanal de El Mostrador. – Stefano Pozzebon, journalist, international correspondent. He currently covers Colombia and Venezuela for CNN.

