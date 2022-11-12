This week we take stock of the US midterm elections to renew 435 seats in the House of Representatives, 34 seats in the Senate, 35 state governorships, and hundreds of state and local offices. It also initiated the United Nations Conference on Climate Change, COP27. He also highlighted the withdrawal of Russian troops from the Ukrainian city of Kherson, and in Latin America, we focus on the reestablishment of commercial flights between Colombia and Venezuela.

In the United States, the vote count continues after the mid-term elections, in which the total renewal of the 435 seats in the House of Representatives, 35 seats in the Senate and some 36 governorships is at stake. The struggle is narrow seat by seat and the ‘red tide’ that was expected from the Republicans did not take place. There are still no definitive results, since the state of Georgia will have to go to the second round and some assure that the political destiny of the country will be decided there. Florida, for its part, repeats Republican governor: Ron DeSantis, whom many outline as a possible presidential candidate.

This week the COP27 World Climate Summit also began, which seeks to implement the environmental commitments agreed in previous versions of the summit or in other similar scenarios. Developing countries ask for commitments and compensation from the countries that pollute the most. This year’s theme is “Together for Implementation”.

Also making headlines this week was the withdrawal of Russian troops from the city of Kherson, the largest city in the group of cities that have fallen into the hands of the Russian army. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky assured that Ukrainian troops have already entered the city. For its part, Moscow indicated that the withdrawal of its troops does not change the status of the city and the region, which was annexed to the territory of the Federation.

Colombia and Venezuela took another step in the reestablishment of diplomatic and economic relations. This week both countries recovered commercial flights. The Colombian state airline made a first flight between Bogotá and Caracas. Is the restoration of relations between the two countries progressing at a good pace?

We talked about all these topics with our guests:

– Stephany Echavarría, international editor of the newspaper El Tiempo.

– Johan Ramírez, journalist, correspondent for Latin America of the German channel Deutsche Welle.

– Carolina Amoroso, journalist specializing in international issues on the TN channel, Todo Noticias.