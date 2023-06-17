Disappearance of little Kata, the Judge ordered the eviction of all the inhabitants of the Astor hotel

An important turning point is the one ordered by the judge on the morning of Saturday 17 June, for the mysterious disappearance of the little girl kata. The judicial authority, for preventive purposes and in order to be able to carry out the investigations of the case, has ordered the evacuation of the Astor hotel.

This property located in the neighborhood Novoli of Florence, had been occupied in October last year. Inside there appear to be approx 17 families.

Among these too 40 children. In order to secure the area and also to be able to carry out all the necessary checks, the investigators decided to clear up. They want to understand exactly what happened.

This is because the last picture where you can see Kata dates back to 15.01 on Saturday 10 Junethe day of his disappearance. From a camera at a local jewelry store, the little che is seen goes out from the courtyard of the structure with other children.

Maybe they wanted to go play somewhere else. However, seconds later, she goes back inside and since disappears in nothing. Her mother had entrusted her to an uncle while she was at work, but when she returned to the child’s house there were no more traces.

The conviction of the father of little Kata

The parents both heard in the prosecutor’s office, gave theirs versionalthough for the moment the questioning is secreted. The investigators also decided to put the family, even the child’s uncle, in one secure facility.

Kata’s father is convinced that the little one has been seized and that it was all planned. In fact, according to the investigators, the most accredited hypothesis at the moment is that of a kidnapping for retaliatory purposes.

This is because that illegally occupied structure is managed by three different rackets. Two from Peruvians, one of whom belongs to the family and the second from some Romanians. In fact, the neighbors say that inside there are often fights and very heated arguments.

For now, the agents are listening to i stories of several people who live inside that structure. Only further investigations will shed light on this heartbreaking affair.