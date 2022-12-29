The container ship MSC Lorena sailed to the port of Antwerp last night after it had been anchored off the coast of Zeeland for almost a week due to a bomb threat.

The Panamanian-flagged ship was on its way from Senegal to Antwerp last week and turned back on the Western Scheldt, near the Verdronken Land van Saeftinghe, in the night of Wednesday 21 to Thursday 22 December. An anonymous caller had reported by telephone that the ship would ‘explode’ if it docked in the port of Antwerp. The 275 meter long and 32 meter wide ship was then sent back to the Wielingen-Noord anchorage area.

Because there was no immediate danger, the crew did not have to disembark. A spokesman for the Belgian Federal Public Service Mobility and Transport says on the website Flows that ‘based on an initial analysis and under strict conditions, it was decided that the ship could sail to Antwerp, where the necessary inspections are planned’. See also Police kill man with knife at airport

