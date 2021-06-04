The Eastern Region Police arrested a person who held a wedding party in his home in Khor Fakkan, without a permit, in violation of the regulations for controlling violations, precautionary measures, instructions and duties imposed to limit the spread of the new Corona virus (Covid-19).

Sharjah Police confirmed that the wedding ceremony, which was attended by a number of people more than the allowed number, without a permit, pointing out that the invitees did not adhere to the precautionary measures.

The security team responsible for following up on violators of precautionary measures monitored the ceremony, and the competent authorities were able to monitor a video clip on social media depicting the event, which was organized without taking into account physical distancing, and without prior permission from the competent authorities.

The police confirmed that the case file was referred to the Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecution, to complete the legal procedures, calling on members of society to report violations and abuses of non-compliance with preventive measures to combat the spread of the virus through the smart application of the Sharjah Police, “Haras”, or by calling the number 999, pointing to the allocation of A number of channels for this matter, allowing to maintain the health and safety of citizens and residents in all cities and regions of the emirate.



