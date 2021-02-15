The couples, before starting the ceremony, this Sunday, February 14, in Managua (Nicaragua). Carlos Herrera

Elvin Ñamendiz Jara stood out with his charro suit. Extremely enthusiastic, he took the hand of his girlfriend, Zaida González Arauz, when they began to parade on the red carpet that led them to a square where they got married this February 14, along with 399 more couples in Managua in a massive event held by the Government of Daniel Ortega despite the covid-19 pandemic.

“For me it is iconic and wonderful to get married here. It is a great step to formalize our love and that is why I wanted to show off with this suit “, said Ñamendiz Jara, while the flushed bride posed for the cameras that captured the event called” Ya Tu Boda 2021 “that has been held for 18 years . The difference of this new edition is that it was held during the health emergency, contrary to the recommendations to avoid crowds.

Although the bride and groom wore masks, not all attendees did. There was also no social distancing between the 1,200 attendees and what prevailed was the music, and the praises to the wedding godmother of the 400 couples who got married: Vice President Rosario Murillo.

“We thank God for this very important day for us because we share with the people, bringing them the emotion of being able to get married, in which the godmother of this event is our colleague Rosario Murillo, our vice president. This event has a cost, however our couples do not pay anything ”, said William Martínez, a member of Radio Ya, an official and popular radio station.

Ministers and officials of the Managua municipal mayor’s office participated in the ceremony, as well as judges, lawyers and notaries public who sealed the unions. The first number of the mass wedding was to send greetings “to comrade President Daniel Ortega Saavedra and comrade Rosario Murillo”, since according to one of the animators of the event, a Radio Ya host, in this way the Sandinista Administration “reiterates its commitment of affection, Christian of the good Government in victories, peace and love ”.

Despite the fact that coronavirus infections persist in Nicaragua, the Ortega-Murillo Government has continued to carry out massive events. One of the first events held in the middle of the pandemic was in Easter 2020, after the first positive case was registered, when the Institute of Tourism (Intur) convened more than 800 activities, including concerts, processions, marathons and others. activities that caused concern in organizations such as the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

The Nicaraguan Government has ignored these warnings and has persisted in its policy of acts with crowds. The secrecy surrounding the pandemic persists in Nicaragua and it is impossible to know the real effect of the virus. In the absence of official information, international organizations take as parameters the statistics of the Covid-19 Citizen Observatory, a group made up of doctors and interdisciplinary experts.

“The pandemic is not over,” warns the Observatory that until February 10 it reports 12,890 suspected cases of Covid-19 and 2,691 deaths caused by the virus. However, the Ministry of Health (Minsa) only recognizes 6,347 infections and 171 deaths.

The Ortega government has been accused of hiding the impact of the pandemic, not only because it has not carried out enough tests, but because it has falsified the death certificates of those infected. This was revealed by a media report Divergent. “Thanks to a triangulation of data and the compilation of dozens of testimonies from doctors and citizens”, the publication showed that “people who died from pneumonia, diabetes and other pathologies according to the Minsa, actually died having a positive diagnosis of coronavirus, but the information it was omitted from the death certificates ”. That is, they were dead that did not enter the official statistics of deaths from covid-19.

A rock concert of the president’s son

Radio Ya’s massive wedding was not the only massive event held this weekend in Managua. The night of February 13 there was a large rock concert headed by Ciclo, the band of the son of the presidential couple, Juan Carlos Ortega Murillo. Hundreds of young people gathered in a closed circuit and danced until dawn without a mask or any kind of prevention. The presentation of Ciclo was not canceled even because two bars located in the circuit caught fire hours before.

The concert was actually part of a rock festival organized by Channel 8, the channel directed by Juan Carlos Ortega-Murillo, a television station that was acquired irregularly. with funds from the Venezuelan cooperation. “See you in March with TN8 Musical in Rock City León,” Ortega Murillo invited on his Twitter account, as he plans to hold a series of concerts in different cities of Nicaragua in the coming weeks.

Laureno Ortega Murillo, son of the presidential couple, tenor and sanctioned by the United States like his brother Juan Carlos, reported that he will also develop a series of opera concerts for “the month of love and friendship.”

“It is the same as always: a government that ignores when the world is still in suspense by the virus, new strains and variants are born that are more transmissible. In countries where the epidemic is out of control, there may be a greater number of hospitalizations ”, warned EL PAÍS infectologist Carlos Quant, who was fired from the public health system for criticizing official negligence.

“Here in Nicaragua it’s like nothing happens. It is not remote that these new strains enter the country. We do not know if this could have an impact on major reinfections, as happened in Brazil, in Manaus. It is irresponsible on the part of the Government to continue promoting mass agglomerations when the epidemic has not disappeared, we have not achieved herd immunity and we are far from having vaccines for the entire population. As long as there is no vaccination, physical distancing. That is the key so that there are no more hospitalizations and deaths, ”said the specialist.

Nicaragua has benefited from the COVAX vaccination mechanism that will provide doses for 20% of the population. Vice President Murillo announced that the Ortega Administration bought 7.4 million vaccines on its own, although it has not been announced when the application day will begin.

While at the massive wedding held on Paseo Xolotlán, kisses and hugs abounded among the newlyweds. “First of all we thank God, the Government and you [Radio Ya] for giving us this free wedding ”, thanked Mauricio Zamora, who after 15 years of maintaining a relationship could never pay for a wedding like this on his own: on a red carpet, with a police honor guard and a great cumbion.