Sonora authorities confirmed that this Saturday the direct attack against a man outside a church in Caborca ​​who died while traveling to receive medical attention was reported. RR H.H.

It is a scene worthy of a Mexican soap opera. This weekend, a religious wedding ended in tragedy with the death of the groom in the municipality of Caborca ​​(Sonora), in northern Mexico. The 32-year-old man was shot by a subject when leaving his religious wedding, in the Nuestra Señora de la Candelaria temple.

The images captured by onlookers and guests at the wedding are bloody: the bride’s pompous dress stained with blood, being herself injured by the perpetrator’s attack, while several people tried to revive the newlywed, without success. Between the shouting of the attendees and the families of the bride and groom, no one knew if it was a direct attack or even random shots from organized crime. The broadcast videos on social networks they show a heartbroken girlfriend, Michelle Adriana, 23, screaming for her dying husband, given the delay of more than 20 minutes for the paramedics to arrive at the scene.

In accordance with reports from the local press, Marco Antonio Rosales Contreras, the newlywed, was originally from Durango and lived in Guadalajara (Jalisco), died after receiving four direct shots in the atrium of the church, when the guests came out behind them while the march sounded bridal.

Whether it is a direct attack or something else, no one knows. In a release, the Sonora Prosecutor’s Office details that no line of investigation is ruled out, “including those that are cited in open sources by social networks,” it indicates. So far there is only one suspicious man who arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound in the same municipality. The girlfriend, about whom little is known until now, is reported out of danger and admitted to a municipal hospital.

For the inhabitants of one of the largest states in Mexico, violence is already a daily thing. Just a few days ago, the Mariano Silva primary school, in the municipality of Empalme, was terrorized by a hail of bullets in an armed confrontation outside the school. “Everyone down, everyone down, nothing happens”, the teacher could be heard saying when calming down her students.

