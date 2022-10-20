Special shift dresses are available at the headquarters of the Italian Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Association (Aisla) in Pistoia.. There are 24 tailored dresses that, with a minimum offer, starting from 400 euros, can be bought by future brides to make their wedding day even more unique and beautiful by supporting the activities of the association.

It all started with an idea by Dante Tessuti, a historic Tuscan company from Prato, says Aisla. Before the final closure of the company, Daniele, Dante’s son, donated numerous inventories of fabrics and cloth to two of their loyal customers, Argia and Oliver. From their skilled hands 24 splendid wedding dresses were made, donated to the territorial section of Aisla di Pistoia. The future brides can therefore buy a decidedly original dress for their wedding day, knowing that the proceeds will be donated to support the activities of the Aisla di Pistoia and to contribute to the support projects carried out by the Prato section for the families of people with ALS present in the area.

Solidarity and the ‘generActivity’ of Aisla are back in the field – reads a note from the association – which, putting life first, offers itself as a showcase of these clothes in its solidarity shop where you can also find other gadgets genre, such as wedding favors and solidarity scrolls (shopsosolidaleaisla.it). Argia and Oliver are available to adapt the measurements of the dresses, mainly in size 42 and 44, to the future brides interested.