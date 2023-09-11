A resident of the south-east of Moscow noticed the wedding carriage on the street. Done to her photo available in the group “Maryino | M125″ on the social network “VKontakte”.

What they saw horrified the townspeople. Some compared the unusual transport to a hearse. “Fathers… Yes, this is a hearse!”, “A terrible collective farm,” “Isn’t this a sarcophagus with windows for a coffin?” — users wrote in the comments.

Among the participants in the discussion there were also adherents of the opposite point of view. “Resemblance to a hearse – 1 out of 10”, “Are you jealous? How about imagining? Be happy for the people, this is their holiday!”, “It’s a carriage! And due to the lack of horses, they shoved her into the car,” “It turns out that there are still a few horsepower,” they noted.

Earlier, a Tesla electric taxi was spotted on a street near Moscow.