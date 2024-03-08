The Civil Court in Dubai ruled to annul a contract for the sale of a website between two women, due to the seller’s failure to deliver the website to the buyer according to the specifications and at the time specified for executing the deal, despite paying its value, and obligated the defendant to pay an amount of 185 thousand dirhams to the plaintiff.

In detail, the plaintiff filed a lawsuit demanding another to cancel the contract for the sale of a website, and to return the amount of 200 thousand dirhams, while obliging her to pay the late and legal interest at the rate of 5% until the date of full payment, and to compensate her in the amount of 50 thousand dirhams for her breach of her contractual obligations.

The plaintiff based her claim on the fact that, pursuant to a sales contract with the defendant, she purchased half of an electronic project owned by the latter, which is an educational website for all computers and mobile phones, for an amount of 200 thousand dirhams, and paid the required amount in the form of checks and transfers. In return, the latter breached its obligations and did not deliver a copy of the project after paying the third installment, as stipulated in the contract.

The plaintiff added that the defendant also breached the fundamental obligations that fell on her, which include creating and designing the electronic project, delivering it free of any defect or deficiency, and registering her share of 50% of the project with the competent authorities in the country, in addition to other contractual obligations that she breached despite their occurrence. For the full amounts requested, the plaintiff repeatedly tried to solve the problem amicably by asking the defendant to abide by the contract, but she found nothing from the latter except false and false promises.

For its part, the defendant denied, in a legal memorandum, what was stated in the lawsuit, confirming that she had handed the plaintiff a copy of the project according to the agreement concluded between them, and was keen to include her in the work team via the “WhatsApp” application to contribute to the work and effort, but she failed to implement her obligations and participate. In completing the project, after receiving an electronic copy of it, it also opened a space for her within the cyber domain and allowed her to know the essential and secondary details, and to get to know the partners contributing to the project in exchange for a fee, pointing out that the plaintiff did not commit, as she mentioned, to making all the payments, but rather carried out the three Only the first.

After reviewing the papers, the court appointed an expert to examine the case, and it was concluded that the project was not completed until the date of preparing the expert report, and therefore the defendant was not able to deliver the other party’s share on the specified date, even though she had delivered some of his files and the password to the site, but this It does not represent its right to the project, and it did not register the buyer’s share with the competent authorities, as stipulated in the agreement concluded between them.

The expert report explained that the defendant stated that she received sums of money from the plaintiff, as salaries in exchange for carrying out the work tasks and supervising the site, but the expert believes that she is not entitled to these amounts as salaries, because according to the contract concluded between them, this was not agreed upon, and therefore the amounts that are The plaintiff paid it in the amount of 185 thousand dirhams from the project account.

It indicated that the defendant did not adhere to the payment schedule, or implement its contractual obligations related to ending the project and registering the plaintiff’s share, allowing it to use it.

The court explained that, based on this, the plaintiff has the right to request annulment of the contract, and she is also entitled to recover the amount paid by her as an effect of the annulment, and to return the two contracting parties to the condition they were in before the contract was concluded, noting that the plaintiff, in return, does not deserve compensation, due to the proven violation of the contract as well. .