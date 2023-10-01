The party told the ANF agency, which is close to the Kurdish movement, that “a guerrilla operation was carried out against the Turkish Ministry of the Interior by a team affiliated with the Khaledin Brigade.”

The attack is the first in Ankara in several years, nearly a year after 6 were killed and 81 injured in a bombing on a crowded commercial street in central Istanbul on November 13, 2022.

In detail, the Turkish Minister of Interior, Ali Yerli Kaya, revealed in a tweet on his official account in “X”: “At around 09:30 in the morning, two terrorists who came on board a light vehicle carried out a bomb attack in front of the entrance gate of the General Directorate of Security of the Ministry of Interior.”

He added: “One of the terrorists blew himself up and the other terrorist was neutralized.”