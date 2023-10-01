The party told the ANF agency, which is close to the Kurdish movement, that “a guerrilla operation was carried out against the Turkish Ministry of the Interior by a team affiliated with the Khaledin Brigade.”
The attack is the first in Ankara in several years, nearly a year after 6 were killed and 81 injured in a bombing on a crowded commercial street in central Istanbul on November 13, 2022.
In detail, the Turkish Minister of Interior, Ali Yerli Kaya, revealed in a tweet on his official account in “X”: “At around 09:30 in the morning, two terrorists who came on board a light vehicle carried out a bomb attack in front of the entrance gate of the General Directorate of Security of the Ministry of Interior.”
He added: “One of the terrorists blew himself up and the other terrorist was neutralized.”
He pointed out that two police officers were slightly injured during the exchange of fire.
Several Arab and Western countries condemned the terrorist attack.
