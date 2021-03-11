The president of Renta 4 Banco, Juan Carlos Ureta, will speak today on the ‘Post-Covid financial markets. How to invest in an economy in K ‘, title of his presentation, which will be broadcast by videoconference from 6.30 pm (prior registration through 968 244 141 or [email protected]). The digital meeting will have the participation of Tomás Fuertes, president of APD Murcia, who will be in charge of presenting the speaker.

Ureta, state attorney on leave of absence and member of the Madrid Stock Exchange Governing Society since 1989, will analyze the current economic scenario, in which zero interest rates have become structural, within a process of profound and disruptive transformation . It will offer a global vision towards a ‘dual’ economy, in which winners and losers coexist, as well as ‘green’ and digital. In fact, Central Banks support this transition with very accommodative monetary policies.

In addition, this scenario has profound implications for investments, in an environment in which risk-free assets have disappeared and in which markets transfer this ‘dual’ economy, in the form of a ‘K’, with asset prices to asset prices. extraordinary increases in assets considered winners and stagnation or falls in those considered losers. At the same time, long periods of tranquility coexist with other brief but very intense periods of high volatility.

Thematic investment guided by megatrends will also be addressed as a way to manage the current complexity of the markets, with concrete examples of company and investment fund selection.