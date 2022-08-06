liz truss
The British foreign secretary, the favorite in the race to succeed Boris Johnson, is a late convert to Brexit. If the forecasts were fulfilled, she would follow in the footsteps of her admired Margaret Thatcher
Liz Truss hesitated at the starting line to succeed Boris Johnson, regained strength until she was at the head of the race and a month from the finish line she has made a setback that could well cost her victory. But the 47-year-old British foreign secretary has a 30-point lead in the latest polls on the co-primaries.
