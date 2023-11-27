The head of the Meteo center warned about the possibility of a new storm in southern Russia

The next severe storm could hit southern Russia as early as Tuesday, November 28. About this in a conversation with News.ru warned Head of the Meteo forecasting center Alexander Shuvalov.

By the evening of Monday, November 27, the wind speed in the Krasnodar Territory will decrease, but there will still be rain and sleet in the region, Shuvalov predicted. The very next day a new cyclone is expected, which will bring with it increased winds of up to 20-25 meters per second. According to the weather forecaster, it may last another day.

Now the air mass is moving north, shifting towards Velikiye Luki and Veliky Novgorod, Shuvalov added.

Last Sunday, a powerful hurricane hit Crimea and the Krasnodar Territory. The peninsula was especially affected by the disaster: almost 500 thousand people were left without electricity, and wind speeds reached 40 meters per second. In addition, the “storm of the century” covered the Sevastopol Aquarium Museum: waves destroyed the roof and flooded the hall.

Also the day before, weather forecasters warned that a “black blizzard” would hit Moscow. According to the governor of the Moscow region, Andrei Vorobyov, the snowfall that covered the city on Monday night was the heaviest in the last 40 years.