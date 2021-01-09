This is not America. It was one of the recurring phrases that truffled the speeches of those who condemned the assault on the Capitol, of those who, by speaking it, wanted to show solidarity with US legality, such as President Macron. Common places that try to alleviate the feeling of shame caused by images as embarrassing as the ones we saw. But yes, it is the United States, a not inconsiderable part of that divided country. It is the United States, no matter how grotesque its people may seem in that violent and filmic assault; Americans are the ones who bravado selfies with Daniel Boone hats, the ones with painted faces; Americans are those guys who waved the slave flags, those who carried weapons that they buy without too many requirements in supermarkets; They are, those who could have killed congressmen and miraculously did not, those who broke into Nancy Pelosi’s office; That guy who sits in his armchair with his legs spread, boasting that he had taken power by storm, is American. From the United States. What would have happened if the Speaker of the House had been there? On some banners you could read “Nancy Pelosi is Satan”. The message is launched from any computer, then there are others who venture to perpetrate the punishment. Some intellectual agitators may find themselves far removed from that mob, because they do so from their forums, blogs, columns, television channels or from offices of the Republican Party itself. Whoever encourages it may never get wet and whoever finances it may never pay for his campaign of hatred, but someone ideologically supports the mob. Simple and repetitive messages that have led to a coven. They were not the exclusive work of the carrot-haired clown who spat inflammatory messages, nor were they the exclusive work of the crowd that followed his slogan. The thinking heads who devise the scenario of a divided people and support a deranged leader almost never pay for their wrongdoing.

