Xiomara Castro took office this Thursday as president of Honduras for the next four years in a massive act at the National Stadium. “Yes, I can, yes it could”, Hondurans celebrated after a long journey through the desert that lasted more than 12 years, the return of the left to power in Honduras. Xiomara Castro, 62, became president this Thursday for the next four years when she was sworn in in front of Luis Redondo, one of the two presidents who have proclaimed themselves president of Congress. Castro donned the presidential sash in the presence of ousted former president Manuel Zelaya and his granddaughter, a moment that the host of the event described as “the return of legality to Honduras,” since Zelaya was ousted from power in his pajamas more than ten years ago. .

In her first speech to the nation as president, Castro addressed “her people” and the national resistance, which for years demanded in the streets the return of her husband to power. His first words were addressed to women: “We are breaking chains and traditions,” he said. The president said that she receives a national and economic “tragedy” with “real and not made-up” data and made clear her intention to refound a socialist and democratic state. “I receive it bankrupt,” he summarized and promised to uproot corruption “after 12 years of dictatorship.”

“The economic catastrophe I am experiencing is unparalleled in the country’s history and this is reflected in a 700% increase in debt and poverty, which rose to 74%,” said Xiomara Castro with the presidential sash across her chest. . “We are the poorest country in Latin America. That explains the caravans of migrants who flee north looking for a way to survive regardless of the risk to their lives,” he said at the National Stadium.

Until the weekend, when his deputies staged an embarrassing fight on the congressional rostrum, the adjective “historic” was the one that best suited his coming to power. At the head of the Libertad y Refundación (Libre) party, Castro, 62, had won a landslide victory in the November elections, thus ending the secular two-party system. With his victory in the most voted elections in history, Castro won the presidency, the largest number of deputies and the main cities: Tegucigalpa and San Pedro Sula. As historic as the results, it is also the fact that a woman reaches the top in one of the countries with the highest number of femicides on the continent.

Aware of his resounding victory, the international community prepared to support his arrival in power and various personalities arrived in the Central American country, including the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris; the King of Spain, Felipe VI; the Mexican foreign minister, Marcelo Ebrard, or the vice president of Argentina, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner. The left of the continent celebrates the coming to power of the wife of the ousted Manuel Zelaya as one more piece of a gear that Gabriel Boric is part of in Chile and Lula Da Silva and Gustavo Petro also aspire to do so this year, as the polls say. , achieve victory in Brazil and Colombia, respectively.

Everything was ready for a great celebration this Thursday in Tegucigalpa until the internal division ended up spoiling the party with a row, also historic, in which several members of his party fought on the congressional platform. The insults and shoves before the eyes of the entire country evidenced the division surrounding his coming to power. The clearest image of his weakness is the meeting he had with Jorge Cálix hours before the ceremony. If a few days ago he called him a “traitor”, this Wednesday he offered him a position in his Cabinet to allow the position to be filled by his candidate, Luis Redondo.

Thus, until a few hours before the inauguration, Castro negotiated in extremis an agreement that saved the most important event of his political career.

Xiomara Castro, elected president of Honduras, and Jorge Cálix, this Tuesday in Tegucigalpa. – (AFP)

At the origin of the dispute that has threatened to embitter his inauguration until the end are the different currents that helped him win the elections and that now coexist in his Government. An agreement prior to the elections between Libre and Salvador Nasralla’s party (PSH) established that the popular television presenter would not stand in the elections as a candidate if in exchange Castro guaranteed him the vice presidency of Honduras and the possibility of electing the leadership of the Congress. Finally, Castro obtained 50 seats and Nasralla ten so they do not reach the simple majority to endorse the pact. Taking advantage of this, 20 deputies from Libre joined 44 from the National Party and other smaller groups to appoint Jorge Cálix as president of Congress with his own Board of Directors. Castro’s reaction was to expel 18 of the 20 lawmakers from the party after two recanted.

However, the damage has already been done and Honduras has reached the investiture with two presidents of Congress, which raised doubts about who would be in charge of putting on the presidential sash. On the one hand, there was Redondo, supported by the President, and on the other Cálix, appointed via the internet by 70 of the 128 deputies of Congress, 18 of them expelled from Libre, and the rest from the opposition National and Liberal Party. Until late on Wednesday, the parties negotiated dog-eat until Castro announced on Twitter that he was offering Cálix a position on his close team in exchange for allowing Redondo’s arrival. And the ball is still in the air.

Added to the internal division are the problems that await Xiomara Castro as president of the second poorest country on the continent after Haiti. The new government welcomes a country that is economically bankrupt and penetrated to the core by drug trafficking. A country with enormous possibilities, but with 74% of the population living in poverty and 53% in extreme poverty. Experts predict that Castro will have to assume a fiscal adjustment due to the drop in income due to the pandemic and the impact of two hurricanes in a row in one year.

The other focus of attention will be on President Juan Orlando Hernández, 51, who leaves office after a convulsive eight-year administration marked by his controversial re-election and the imprisonment of his brother, Tony Hernández, sentenced to life imprisonment for putting tons of cocaine in the United States. A conviction, after a trial in a New York court, in which Hernández’s name came up more than 100 times for complicity with the Cachiros cartel. In an interview with EL PAÍS, Hernández assured that he will be part of the Central American Parliament from this Thursday, which apparently could guarantee him diplomatic immunity, however, there are not a few voices that foresee legal action from the United States to request his extradition.

