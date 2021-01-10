Real Murcia will not return to the League loaded with new faces or with their weak points reinforced. Quite the opposite. Adrián Hernández’s team will start the second part of the competition weakened by the departure of players who were starters and the casualties of vital players in their scheme. While Tanis Marcellán, the starting goalkeeper in the first eight league games, is already looking for a team, Churra’s coach will have to shoot Josele, the substitute goalkeeper.

In addition, the granas will have Youness, the revelation player of the first phase of the competition, and Toril, their most dynamic forward, the one that the grana coach likes the most and the only one capable of making opposing defenses work for its mobility and energy. Both will not be in Santo Domingo for sanction and will force Adrián Hernández to give a twist to his usual scheme.

The Almeria team, after adding only one draw in the last five games, has made four signings to return to the upper zone



Iván Pérez, key piece



The main unknown is whether the Real Murcia coach, taking into account the absences, is betting on playing with a 4-4-2 or a system with three centrals and two lanes, although he still does not have any guarantees to cover the right side. It would be the best formula to adapt a space to Iván Pérez, who is back to one hundred percent after months of absence due to various annoyances. Pérez could act as the left wing, leaving the position of left-handed central to Álvaro Moreno.

The one from El Palmar came to be a decisive footballer in the red box, but so far he has not contributed anything, beyond some showy and unproductive play. If Murcia plays with a 4-4-2, Iván Pérez could also be one of the two extremes with Segura, although the great doubt would then reside in who would accompany Chumbi up.

Adrián Hernández is not in favor of starting Chumbi and Curto together and prefers to leave dynamite on the bench for the final part. He also considers that both are area forwards and although in certain phases of the match they may coincide on the pitch, it is normal for one to replace the other. Moreover, due to the age of both and their history of physical problems, they are not the best when it comes to insisting from the beginning on pressure, to squeeze the opponent in the exit of the ball or to fight in the melee with the centrals.

Therefore, and except for surprise, everything indicates that said piece in the red attack will be a midfielder who could be on the starting ramp in this winter market, such as Pedrosa or Junior. The first is one of those that Adrián Hernández likes the most, but he could have to sacrifice it if a midfielder arrives throughout this month, while the second is the great candidate to leave the club if Julio Algar manages to sign at one end.

Real Murcia is playing the first of ten finals today against El Ejido that started the competition at a good level and that gradually deflated. In fact, after the first three league games, those of Tito García Sanjuán chained five consecutive games without winning, suffering four defeats and achieving only one draw. Even so, with 8 points, they are only three behind Betis Deportivo, sixth classified and last of the teams settled in repechage positions to the Elite League. In fact, they know that a victory against the Granas would be vital since they would be only two points behind the Murcians, who come to the duel after beating UCAM in the derby, although that has been almost a month.

A revamped rival



The people of Almeria, unlike the Granas, have moved ahead in the winter market and have incorporated four new players. In addition to the signing of experienced goalkeeper Wilfred, they have also secured the services of left-back Tiago Portuga, midfielder Toni Dovale and striker Borris Garrós, who comes from Sabadell and who arrives to fill the gap left by Leo Ramírez, a left-handed playmaker with great intimidating capacity that he signed an anthological goal in the visit of the azulones to the UCAM home.