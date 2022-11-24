The insecurity we live in permeates everything. It is not just about homicides or other serious crimes, but about a scenario in which many of the country’s strategic bases are violated with astonishing ease.

October has been, despite the speeches, the second most violent month of the year and one of the most violent of the six-year term, not only because of the increase in homicides, which reached almost 2,800 in the month, but also because other 14 serious crimes increased, including extortion, femicides, car theft and kidnapping.

But crime and security vulnerability goes further and does not include only public security, but important aspects of internal and national security. An example is the hacking of its servers in various public instances, which had its maximum expression with the hack suffered by the National Defense, regardless of who caused it, Macaws or not. Then the secretariat suffered a serious theft of information of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation on a long list of cyber vulnerabilities from the federal government,

The truth is that, for example, this robbery in the SCT has forced the closure of all the procedures carried out by that secretariat, including the issuance of federal licenses for drivers of federal motor transport, civil aeronautics procedures such as permits, programs, accreditations, issuance of licenses and certificates of capacity. This occurred practically at the same time that the civil aviation authorities were removed and the objective was to recover category one in this area, a rating that continues to take time and that has national airlines on the hook and with no chance of growing. , beyond its own insufficiencies, to the airports of Toluca and especially the Felipe Angeles.

Cybersecurity remains one of the weakest chapters of national security. The decision not to renew equipment, licenses, programs during the first two years of government, a decision in fact that has lasted in many areas of the federal administration until today, has exposed the vulnerability of our computer services of all kinds, in all dependencies.

But yesterday that vulnerability reached new heights. For hours, one of the strategic systems of the Mexico City International Airport, the migration system, was disabled, through which all entry or exit from the country through our main airport is registered, information that is shared with various global air security systems. It wasn’t because of a hack or a glitch in the system. It was because the fiber optic cables used to communicate those systems were stolen. The official statement explains that the thieves, simple common criminals, not terrorists or anything like that, made a mistake and planned to steal copper wiring and it turned out to be fiber optic, as if that served as a plausible explanation.

Can you imagine an international airport of the magnitude of the AICM, with strategic systems blocked not because they were hacked or paralyzed by a sophisticated operation but because some common criminals stole the cables? It is not a minor issue: that happens in one of the main strategic facilities in Mexico City and the country. It shows that, for example, the AICM does not have its own, autonomous connectivity, it is part of the same home systems that you or I use.

This is how security is and its vulnerabilities are exposed on a daily basis. There is not the necessary investment in strategic systems, we are not preserving national security as a country of the size of Mexico requires. And that vulnerability already transcends the theft of information or relatively sophisticated crimes, but is exhibited even in the simplest everyday crimes.

To many it seems like just another anecdote of daily insecurity, but in reality it is a symptom of the weakness and vulnerability of the State in this and many other areas. But to strengthen the State, not the government, in strategic areas, there is neither will nor resources

Polarization and insecurity

There may be many causes for the increase in violence and insecurity, but one fact is hard: the more polarization increases, the more the lack of control also grows and, also, the crime rates.

dodge

Gerardo Esquivel, a man who accompanied López Obrador for a long time, was first Undersecretary of the Treasury of the current administration and it was even said that he could be the incumbent when Carlos Urzúa was appointed. But shortly after he left that position because he was proposed as lieutenant governor of the Bank of Mexico. On the way, Urzúa left and Arturo Herrera arrived at the Treasury, who later left his position to Rogelio Ramírez de la O. It was thought that Esquivel could be the governor of Banxico before the retirement of Alejandro Díaz de León, but instead he appointed Victoria Rodríguez.

Esquivel was suddenly nominated for the presidency of the Inter-American Development Bank, but Mexico received just 8 percent of the vote. Esquivel concludes his term in Banxico on December 31 and they assure that he will not be proposed for re-election. One more tax official who ends up being displaced in the current administration because he shows autonomy in the management of public affairs?