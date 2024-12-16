A wayward Vox member puts on an eye patch to deny the party’s spokesperson in the Balearic Parliament: “We are not pirates”

The non-attached deputy Agustín Buades, who in the past left the Vox group in the Balearic Parliament, put on a pirate patch this Monday to deny the parliamentary spokesperson of the far-right formation, Manuela Cañadas, after last week This stated that the Autonomous Chamber “is a pirate ship.” Some words that, in Buades’ opinion, do not correspond to reality because “this deputy does not consider himself a pirate”: “The 59 deputies of this Parliament are not pirates, but democratic people who, with their vote, have to at least help citizens.”

The PP makes an agreement in extremis with the left and will not repeal the Balearic Memory law, as Vox imposed on it

Buades spoke in this way in a press conference in which he recalled that “a pirate is someone who appropriates what belongs to others, with bad tricks, with lies and deception.” And, in this sense, he has criticized that Vox celebrated as a “great success” the fact that the PP mistakenly validated 34 amendments presented by those of Santiago Abascal to its Administrative Simplification Law. Among the measures that the extreme right wanted to ‘sneak’ into the text are the suppression of Catalan in public service and the authorization to build in areas of maximum protection, in addition to the possibility of building in coastal easement areas, legalizing fields of polo in especially vulnerable areas and retreat in areas of equality and gender identity in education.

After Abascal’s party refused to repeat the vote in the same plenary session, the economic vice president of the Executive, Antoni Costa, immediately announced the approval of a decree that invalidates the amendments, approved, as he stated on several occasions, due to “human error.” ”. The left has committed to abstain, in the vote that will take place this Tuesday, both in the validation of this decree and in the text that will prevent the construction and legalization of new buildings in flood zones, nor will it allow their owners to carry out works on the homes. already built, including those aimed at avoiding possible overflows, as the opposition claimed.

In exchange, the PP will also abstain when voting on the repeal of the Autonomous Democratic Memory Law, whose suppression, among other measures, Abascal’s party imposed at the beginning of the legislature in exchange for facilitating Prohens’ investiture. The regulations that remember the victims of Franco’s regime will therefore remain in force in the Balearic Islands.

In this context, Vox has accused this Monday the PP of “consummating a great betrayal” in the Balearic Islands after agreeing with left-wing groups not to repeal the Memory Law, but has assured that it continues with “its hand extended” to speak and negotiate. The popular ones, for their part, consider the accusations of the extreme right “ridiculous”, slipping that, after their position of not supporting the regional budgets for 2025, “there are only excuses” because “the one who rules” over this parliamentary group “is the president of Vox, Santiago Abascal”, and those who are at the head of the party “in Madrid, on Bambú street”.

Vox’s deputy spokesperson in Parliament, María José Verdú, has asserted that her party “has never closed itself to speaking and negotiating” and that they will continue like this. “At the moment it seems that things are not going in the right direction,” he acknowledged. In this sense, for Vox the PP has carried out “the greatest political betrayal in recent history”, both to its voters, families and young people and to its electoral program. Likewise, he pointed out that the president of the Government, Marga Prohens, “will endure” the entire legislature and, asked about an election scenario, he reiterated that “if he needs a single vote from Vox” the party “will not give it away.”

For Verdú, the popular have betrayed their voters since they promised to “end eight years of left-wing policies and the only thing they have done is make an agreement with them.” They have also betrayed, in their opinion, the electoral program in which they defended the vehicularity of Spanish and the balance between Spanish and Catalan and, on the contrary, “they have handed over the education of the Balearic Islands to the defenders of linguistic immersion.”

The PP: “The repeal of the Memory Law was never our priority”

For her part, the PP’s deputy parliamentary spokesperson, Marga Durán, has claimed that the PP “keeps its word” and the Government “does what it says and promises”, after the “bittersweet taste” that was left after the plenary session of the Last November 26, when 34 Vox amendments were approved by mistake, two decree laws were announced “immediately afterwards” to “give legal certainty to constructions in flood zones and correct the 34 Vox amendments incorporated into the administrative simplification law due to an error.” Two decree laws that the Government approved last Friday and that, predictably, will be validated “in record time” this Tuesday in a plenary session. Therefore, he stressed, “the ordinary period of sessions ends with the work done.”

Along these lines, the deputy parliamentary spokesperson of the PP has also highlighted that the popular party will abstain this Tuesday in the debate and vote on the proposal to repeal the democratic memory law of the Balearic Islands. A repeal that, Durán has expressed, “was never a priority for the PP,” since “it was not included in the party’s government program.” Now, as he has recognized, “the PP had no problem in repealing the democratic memory law because its proposals were contemplated and covered in the state democratic memory law and, in addition, the grave law was going to be maintained, being implemented very soon. “The V Graves Plan is underway.”

Finally, and “as a result of the break with Vox”, the PP has finally decided that it will abstain in the plenary session this Tuesday, in which the proposal to repeal the democratic memory law of the Islands will be debated and voted on, he said. noted Marga Durán.

Likewise, regarding the approval of the community budgets for 2025, Durán has regretted that “the conditions have not been met to be able to approve the accounts”, since “the position of Vox, who had voted against the amendments to the accounts in full and in favor of the spending ceiling, changed its position when the PP mistakenly approved its 34 amendments to the simplification law and, immediately afterwards, the Government said it would correct it.”

“Surely Vox would have continued with the processing of the budgets but they have held on to ensure that their 34 amendments to the simplification law, approved due to an error by the PP, were not repealed,” the PP deputy spokesperson continued by expressing her opinion. However, he specified, “we do not know if it is an excuse, because the one in charge is Abascal”, who this weekend said, he recalled, that “it is a fantasy to think that the pacts with PP can be fixed”, and who is at the head of the party “in Madrid, on Bambú Street.”

“Everything else – in relation to the words of the deputy parliamentary spokesperson for Vox, Maria José Verdú, accusing the PP of “consummating a great betrayal” – are fallacies. This PP is the same as it was in the month of November, the one that sat down with Vox’s parliamentary spokesperson, Manuela Cañadas, to negotiate the budgets, and the one that negotiated 19 Vox amendments, which were incorporated into the simplification law administrative”, the ‘popular’ has defended itself, considering that, therefore, “it is the Vox deputies who will have to explain why they have not allowed the approval of budgets that were going to benefit the citizens.”

The PSIB urges the PP to “get to work seriously”

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the PSIB-PSOE, Iago Negueruela, has criticized the situation of “instability” in which, in his opinion, the Government and the Balearic Islands are immersed and has demanded that the PP “get to work seriously” to approve budgets for 2025.

Vox does not release its prey: blackmail and threats set the pace for the PP Balearic Government



In the press conference prior to the plenary session this Tuesday, Negueruela stressed that the left-wing groups “are not saving the PP, but the citizens.” According to the spokesperson, his formation has done “an exercise of responsibility” and the ‘popular’ in his place “would have done the worse the better.” Asked about the scenario that is opening up now, the socialist stressed that it is the PP that governs and that “it is the one that has to get to work” and “soon” because there are no budgets. Furthermore, he recalled that in the current scenario there are 25 deputies from the PP and 25 from the left, adding that citizens “have not voted to do everything the PP wants.”