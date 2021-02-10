Night photography is the only area in photography where smartphone cameras still struggle to compete with professional cameras. Pavel Myasoedov, partner and director of Intellectual Reserve, told the Prime agency about this.

The reason lies in the compact size of the camera. “The sensor in the camera of the phone is very small, and a beam of light, passing through small lenses, hits a matrix consisting of many sensitive pixels,” explained the specialist. The smaller it is, the more compact the elements of which it consists. As a result, the same ray of light hits several pixels at once, leading to picture distortions – noise. According to Myasoedov, it is difficult for manufacturers to raise the sensitivity of the matrix, so the quality of night photos and video drops.

However, additional depth sensors like Tof or LiDAR can turn a smartphone into a true night vision device. So, there are special programs – most often the phrase “night vision” appears in their name. In the process of work, they create most often colorless, vector, but separate images within the system.

Usually they are used to quickly determine the distance to objects in order to speed up focusing, but they can be used to teach the gadget to see in the dark. Such programs allow real-time observation of the surrounding space even in pitch darkness, the expert revealed.

