Ex-adviser to Kuchma Soskin: Zelensky will be removed to resolve the conflict in Ukraine

President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky will be removed in order to resolve the conflict in the country, says ex-adviser of Leonid Kuchma Oleg Soskin, he spoke about this on his YouTube-channel.

According to him, Zelensky cannot negotiate. “We need to neutralize the top, and then there will be those who will agree on some kind of temporary peace,” he revealed a way to resolve the conflict. According to the expert, in Europe they are increasingly thinking about removing Zelensky for the sake of a ceasefire and establishing peace in the country.

“Zelensky, of course, is hysterical. Already the head of the president’s office, Andrei Ermak, is speaking. But what is Ermak’s status? Yes, none! Tomorrow there will be no Zelensky, and there will be no Ermak,” the specialist emphasized.

Earlier, Zelensky said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) will make new offensive attempts in 2023 and 2024, the military has a plan and specific directions in which they are going to advance.