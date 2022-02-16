The authority and reputation of Russia in Belarus will rise if Moscow contributes to the removal of the head of the republic, Alexander Lukashenko, from the presidential post. This was stated by political scientist Dmitry Bolkunets during a conversation with a Lenta.ru correspondent.

Most Belarusians understand that the solution to the Belarusian crisis is in Moscow, Bolkunets explained. He also noted that it is the Kremlin that is able to remove Lukashenka or keep him in power. At the same time, the crisis will not end without the departure of the incumbent president, the political scientist is sure.

For the development of Belarus, opportunities are needed for the development of the party system, for opposition politicians to have the opportunity to be represented in parliament, and under Lukashenka this is impossible, Bolkunets said. “If Russia had steered this crisis, it would have raised both its authority and reputation [среди белорусов]”, he revealed his idea of ​​the mood in the Belarusian society.

See also Putin and Biden will hold virtual summit on Tuesday Related materials:

Lukashenko was re-elected President of Belarus in August 2020. However, many Belarusians did not agree with the decision of the election commission and took to the streets. The protests quickly grew throughout the country, and they were completely suppressed only by March 2021. Russian President Vladimir Putin was one of the few world leaders who recognized Lukashenka as the Belarusian president and congratulated him on his re-election.

The Western press also wrote about Lukashenka’s dependence on Putin. Experts interviewed by The Washington Post are sure that the Belarusian president has been driven into a corner and now he agrees to any demands of the Russian leadership.