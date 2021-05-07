A team of scientists from the National Cancer Institute and the Institute of Aging (USA) has discovered that reaching the norm of the number of steps every day improves health and prolongs life. Writes about this edition Express.

For three years, specialists followed the study participants over 40 years old. The first group walked four thousand steps a day, the second – eight thousand, and the third group overcame 12 thousand steps a day.

As a result, the researchers found a relationship between the number of steps taken and life expectancy. It turned out that in the second group of participants in the experiment, the risk of death from all causes decreased by 51 percent, and in the third – by 65 percent.

In April, scientists found that avoiding alcohol can extend life by 28 years. Swedish scientists from the Karolinska Institute have monitored the health of alcohol addicts in Sweden, Denmark and Finland for 20 years. It turned out that the death rate among people with addiction was higher than among others.