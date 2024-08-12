Fitness expert Anastasia Yurpalova named a way to lose weight in 14 days and maintain the result. Her words are quoted by Men Today.

Yurpalova said it is important to include strength training in your workout plan to help strengthen your muscles and speed up your metabolism. She said it is important to find a balance between cardio and strength training to achieve optimal results.

The expert drew attention to the fact that losing 0.5-1 kg per week is considered healthy and normal. This approach allows the body to carefully adapt to changes without causing harm. She also recommended giving preference to healthy and low-fat carbohydrates, such as vegetables, cereals, fruits and low-fat dairy products.

Earlier, fitness trainer Elena Sobol spoke about the benefits of a cheat meal for those who want to lose weight. She emphasized that those who are losing weight may experience weight stabilization, since the extra pounds stop going away due to the body’s adaptation to calorie restriction.