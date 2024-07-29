Cardiologist Kondrakhin: holding your breath will help stop an attack of tachycardia

The most common cause of a sudden attack of tachycardia is fright, said physician and cardiologist Andrey Kondrakhin. The way to cope with this condition is named in a conversation with Vechernyaya Moskva.

To stop an attack of tachycardia, you need to take a deep breath and hold it, he advised. “You also need to apply ice to your face or wash yourself with cold water. You can press hard on your eyeballs,” Kondrakhin added.

If these methods do not help, the cardiologist recommended drinking 40 drops of valocordin. If this does not help, it is necessary to call an ambulance. The cause of a sharp attack of tachycardia can be a violation of the heart rhythm, he warned. “This can be very dangerous to health if the pulse exceeds 100 beats per minute,” said Kondrakhin.

